I-40 narrows to one lane near Okemah Tuesday By Editor | May 7, 2018 | 0 Eastbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane about one mile west of State Highway 27 (near mm 220) near Okemah from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for surface repair. Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra travel time. Posted in Featured Stories