Andy Alan Franks was born in Okemah on June 19, 1948 to Marvin Franks and Dorothy Jean (Massey) Franks as the oldest of three children. He passed away on May 2, 2018 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mr. Franks went to Okemah High School, graduated in 1966 and went on to graduate from Okmulgee Tech (now Oklahoma State Tech). He chose to enlist in the Air Force rather than be drafted into the Army, so he could see more of the world. He spent eight years in the service as an aircraft electrician, traveling the world, flying through hurricanes and taking pictures of cute girls in bikinis. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant.

In 1973, while asking for the whereabouts of another girl, he met the love of his life, who promptly refused to go out with him. He persisted, arranged a double date, and three dates, two years, lots of grammatically dubious letters and hundreds of dollars in international phone calls later, he married Shirley Anne Heath on Nov. 14, 1975. In August of 1977, their daughter Heather was born. He went to work for General Motors in Oklahoma City, spending nearly 30 years there until they closed the plant, and was a member of the United Auto Workers. After retiring he worked in maintenance for a number of years at One Court Plaza in downtown Oklahoma City.

Mr. Franks loved ABBA music, movies, TV programs like This Old House and the Animal Planet, OSU football, reading Clive Cussler novels, working in the yard, woodworking, fussing around in the garage, and his truck. He and his family traveled throughout the United States on vacation, and he has every moment on videotape and a large collection of t-shirts and ball caps to prove it.

Mr. Franks collected Disney’s Chip N Dale, Shrek, and Dale Earnhardt memorabilia. He loved his family and his country, animals and kids. He never told a tale he didn’t embellish.

Mr. Franks was survived by his wife and daughter as well as his sister Marvena Busby; his brother- and sister-in-law, Richard and Lisa Franks, his nephew Evan Busby and family; sisters-in-law Terrie Wilcox and Polly Edwards, three living brothers-in-laws, aunt Edna Wilcox and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother and one brother-in-law.

Honorary pallbearers were Richard Franks, Charles Franks, Evan Busby, Bill Franks, William Crull and close family friend Sean Patterson.

