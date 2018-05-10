Class 2A-A State Track and Field Championship
The Class 2A-A State Track and Field Championship was held at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City on May 4 and 5. Okemah had a excellent showing earning metals in many of the events.
Class 2A Girls Okemah results:
•Placing 14th overall with a team score of 15.33
•1,600: Jacie Harelson, 6th place, Okemah, 5:43.36
•100 hurdles: Allie Flanner, 1st place, Okemah, 15.13
•Pole vault: Morgan Bean, 6th place, Okemah, 8-0
•4×800 relay: 5th place, Okemah
Class 2A boys Okemah results:
•Placing 28th overall with a team score of 4
•400: Seth Harjo, 4th place, Okemah, 52.01
Other county results:
Class A Girls
•Weleetka placed 15th overall with a score of 16 in Class A
•100: Aaliyah Drake, 4th place, Weleetka, 12.67
•200: Aaliyah Drake, 2nd place, Weleetka, 25.85
Class A Boys
•Paden placed 13th overall with a score of 14 in Class A
•Weleetka placed 24th overall with a score of 8 in Class A
•Graham placed 47th overall with a score of .12 in Class A
•100: Charles Gunns, 3rd place, Paden, 11.25
•200: Charles Gunns, 2nd place, Paden, 23.13