The Class 2A-A State Track and Field Championship was held at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City on May 4 and 5. Okemah had a excellent showing earning metals in many of the events.

Class 2A Girls Okemah results:

•Placing 14th overall with a team score of 15.33

•1,600: Jacie Harelson, 6th place, Okemah, 5:43.36

•100 hurdles: Allie Flanner, 1st place, Okemah, 15.13

•Pole vault: Morgan Bean, 6th place, Okemah, 8-0

•4×800 relay: 5th place, Okemah

Class 2A boys Okemah results:

•Placing 28th overall with a team score of 4

•400: Seth Harjo, 4th place, Okemah, 52.01

Other county results:

Class A Girls

•Weleetka placed 15th overall with a score of 16 in Class A

•100: Aaliyah Drake, 4th place, Weleetka, 12.67

•200: Aaliyah Drake, 2nd place, Weleetka, 25.85

Class A Boys

•Paden placed 13th overall with a score of 14 in Class A

•Weleetka placed 24th overall with a score of 8 in Class A

•Graham placed 47th overall with a score of .12 in Class A

•100: Charles Gunns, 3rd place, Paden, 11.25

•200: Charles Gunns, 2nd place, Paden, 23.13