County Health Dept. Celebrates Nurses Week

The Okfuskee County Health Department joins the American Nurses Association, Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), health care professionals, patients and families, during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, in recognizing the important roles nurses have in providing direct personal health care for patients and families and providing leadership in forming public health policies to improve the quality of care and quality of life for Oklahomans of all ages.

The nurses serving the Okfuskee County Health Department are Tiffany Ishmael, RN, Lisa Driver, RN, and Gena Higginbotham, RN.

The public health nurses in Okfuskee County help improve the health for entire populations by providing services like child screenings, immunizations, WIC, maternal and child health services and more. “We want to thank our very own public health nurses at the Okfuskee County Health Department,” said Brenda Potts, Regional Health Director. “Their diligence and efforts in providing quality care to our communities are invaluable.”

This year’s theme for National Nurses Week is “Nurses: Inspire, Innovate, Influence.” The public holds nurses in high regard and trusts them to advocate for patients. They serve as role models, educators, leaders and advocates of public health.

Nurses practice diverse roles such as clinicians, administrators, researchers, educators, care coordinators, and policymakers. They help patients secure resources, obtain comprehensive care across many service areas, and develop healthy lifestyle practices to prevent sickness and diseases. Increasingly, nurses with advanced degrees, such as nurse practitioners, are providing primary care services, managing chronic illnesses, and experiencing positive outcomes.