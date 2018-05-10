Funeral services for Daniel Lee Tilley were held Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Prairie Spring Indian Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment followed at the Snake Creek Cemetery in Seminole County.

Daniel Lee Tilley was born April 17, 1982 in Claremore, Okla. to Emmitt Tilley and Lori (Bearbow) Tilley. He passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018 at his home in Chelsea, Okla. at the age of 36.

Daniel was a very talented baseball player. He also enjoyed fishing with his girlfriend and nephews. Daniel loved football, boxing and playing golf; but most of all he loved spending time and playing sports with his nieces, nephews and his children.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and great-grandparents.

Survivors included his parents, Emmitt and Lori Tilley of Chelsea, Okla.; his two sons, Isaac Shields and Dasen Tilley of Claremore; his daughter, Lexi Tilley of Claremore; one brother, Charles Tilley and wife Lynse of Claremore; sister, Stacia York and husband Tony of Morris, Okla.; and his girlfriend, Jennifer McAllister of Claremore.

Serving as active pallbearers were Mark Downing, Charles Tilley, Asa Cerda, Vincent Tilley, Tony York, Joseph Bearbow, J.R. Bearbow and Gary Walker.

Honorary bearers included: Lee, Carl, Dana and Bobby Bearbow.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Randy Smith.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.