HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

I went to the golf course on Tuesday morning, May 1st, to see if anything was happening there that I could report in the newspaper. I found Carolyn Howell watering the plants and Tom Howell mowing the fairways. Earnie Fox had picked up balls on the driving range and was mowing it. Jim Sexton was also on a mower. It was just another ordinary day at the golf course.

On Saturday, May 5th, I tried again and met two people from Henryetta that had just joined the Okemah Golf Club. One of them just happened to be the “Bionic Man”. His body is so full of metal from old surgeries (before modern medical advances) that he says he aches on wet days like Saturday. In reality, his name is Dan Eley. His son Joe (Joey) also joined. We welcome both of you to the Okemah Golf Club.

Late on Sunday afternoon, May 6th, I was there when Derek Fife and Randall Hicks (Weleetkans) came in to rent a cart. Derek owns a cart and the batteries that he ordered are here and ready to be installed. Earnie jokingly said, “They refuse to put those batteries in so they can rent a cart late in the day so I can’t go home to rest.” They got a good laugh out of that. They are really nice guys.

Jim Sexton told me that Nancy and David Valenta would be here this coming weekend. Nancy is Penny Sexton’s sister and my former student. David is part owner of a golf course in Bellvue, Nebraska, and he never fails to come to the Okemah golf course to see how things are going. He is a lot like the volunteers here, which means repairing machinery, mowing the greens and fairways and doing whatever job comes along. We are always happy to see them.

We had two very busy days on Saturday, May 5th, and Sunday, May 6th. The weather was beautiful. I think that warm weather has finally come to stay. It probably won’t be long before we are complaining about the heat.

The monthly potluck dinner and Moon tournament was held on Thursday, May 3rd. We always have a good dinner which we relish while visiting and enjoying each other’s stories. Joan Swain and Earnie Fox won the Moon tournament by defeating Billie Gail Fox and John Swain. I can attest to the fact that it wasn’t much of a match. Joan picked up a lay-down shooter on the first hand, shot it and made it. In the second hand, Earnie gave her a four bid. She looked at her hand and said, “Well, I’m just going to shoot it again.” She did and made it. The best two games out of three were over in two hands and less than five minutes. I’ve never seen that happen before. Vivian Kennedy and Bill McClain won the consolation bracket.

Chuck Johnson, Earnie Fox, Pat Vaughn and Jim Manning won the regular Monday night 4-man scramble with a score of 5 under par. Pat Vaughn also won the prize for the closest to the pin and Justin Groves won for the longest drive.

It was nice to see so many golfers playing this past weekend. We hope that the next weekend will be just as good. I’ll see you at the golf course.