Funeral services for Imogene L. Deibert were held Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Castle Baptist Church. Interment followed at the Castle Cemetery.

Imogene L. Deibert was born Jan. 14, 1931 to Calvert Bottorff and Armita Olive (Smith) Bottorff. She passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in Tulsa at the age of 87.

Mrs. Deibert was a longtime resident of Okfuskee County. She worked many years as an Okfuskee County Election Board official. She was also devoted member of the Castle Baptist Church in Castle, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon F. Deibert (1993); one son, Michael Deibert; two sisters, Vera Bishop and Bonnie Vance and one great-granddaughter.

Survivors included her son, Steven Deibert of Phoenix, Ariz.; three daughters, Rebecca West of Dilley, Texas, Deena Melvin of West Plains, Mo. and Debbie Harris of Apex, N.C.; one brother, Donald Bottorff and wife Phyllis of Idaho; one sister, Velma Hill and husband Vern of Calif.; eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers were family members.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Mike Lewis.

