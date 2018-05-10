State Department of Health Conducts Measles Exposure Investigation in Pottawatomie County

he Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), the Pottawatomie County Health Department and Citizen Potawatomi Nation Health Services are investigating possible exposures to a person with measles.

Measles was identified in a person from another state who had visited the Shawnee area in April. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease. The virus many remain airborne up to two hours in a room after the person with measles has left an indoor area.

Based on collected information, persons who visited the following locations may have been exposed to the measles virus at the locations and times below:

•FireLake Discount Foods (1570 Gordon Cooper Drive) in Shawnee, Oklahoma from 7:00pm-9:30 pm on Friday, April 27th. Any persons that worked or visited this grocery store during this date and time are considered exposed.

•Nail Spa (4409 N Kickapoo Avenue, Ste. 103) in Shawnee, Oklahoma from 4:00 pm-7:30 pm on Saturday, April 28th. Any persons that attended or visited the nail salon during this date and time are considered exposed.

The OSDH is collaborating with officials of these organizations to identify persons that may have visited the above mentioned locations to inform them of their exposure and provide recommendations. Persons are protected if they are immunized with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine after the first birthday, or if they were born during or before 1957.

Those who think they may have been at risk of exposure should review their immunization records and contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department at 405-273-2157 or the OSDH epidemiologist-on-call at 800-234-5963 (24/7/365 availability). Citizen Potawatomi Nation Health Services provides care for all Native Americans. Tribal members may call 405-273-5236 and ask for Public Health.

Persons who are susceptible to measles usually develop symptoms about 10 days after exposure with a range of 7-21 days. Symptoms of measles begin with a mild to moderate fever, runny nose, red eyes, and cough. A few days later, a rash appears starting on the face spreading to the rest of the body accompanied by a fever that can reach up to 105 degrees. Measles can lead to pneumonia and other complications, especially in young children and adults over 20. The disease can also cause serious problems in pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

Individuals that were exposed and are not experiencing symptoms of illness do not need to be evaluated by a healthcare provider. If you experience symptoms of illness suggestive of measles, contact your healthcare provider before presenting for care to discuss instructions for check-in and registration.

People with measles can spread the virus up to four days before the onset of the rash and until four days after the rash starts. Measles can be prevented with the measles vaccine (usually given in combination with rubella and mumps, called MMR vaccine), and is recommended for all children at 12 to 15 months of age and again at four to six years of age. If a person has not received a second dose of the vaccine between four to six years of age, the booster dose may be given at any age thereafter. Two doses of vaccine normally provide lifelong immunity.