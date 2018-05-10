Voter Registration Deadline – June 1

Friday, June 1, will be the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the upcoming Primary Election, which will be held on June 26, 2018. Sample Ballots for this Election are now available at our office, Okfuskee County Election Board Secretary Eric M. Swinford, said today.

Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years of age may apply to become registered voters. Persons who will turn 18 between the dates of June 1 through June 26, 2018 can submit a Voter Registration Application by the June 1 deadline and be eligible to vote in this upcoming Election.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before, or persons who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form at any time. Swinford explained that applications postmarked after midnight on June 1, will be accepted and processed; however, the applications will not be approved for the Primary Election.

The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either in the form of a voter identification card listing the voter’s precinct number and polling place location, or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Swinford said that any person who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office at 918-623-0105.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are always available at the County Election Board office located inside the Okfuskee County Courthouse at 209 North Third Street in Okemah. Applications may be available at some post offices, tag agencies, etc. Applications may be downloaded and printed from www.elections.ok.gov