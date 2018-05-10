William Tillery

William “Leon” Tillery, 86, passed away May 4, 2018 in Tulsa. He was born to William Clarence and Mattie (Glasco) Tillery on April 12, 1932 in Okemah.

Leon was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Imogene Tillery; parents: William and Mattie; and sons: William “Bill” McMahan and Sheldon Tillery; siblings: Ruby Fuller, Donna Sue Tillery, Betty Smith, Dolores Smith, Freda Wind, Johnnie Tillery and Bessie McCormick.

He is survived by his sons: Duwane Tillery and his partner Howard Bryant and Christopher Tillery and his wife Sara; daughters: Carolyn Rogers and Darlene Barney and her husband Allen; grandchildren: William Greg McMahan, Melinda McMahan Barker, Brett Tillery, Chad Tillery, Dillon Tillery, Darion Tillery, Shawn Barney, Cory Barney and Alexis Tillery; great grandchildren: K. D. McMahan, Sydney Faith McMahan, Will McMahan, Ian McMahan, Becca Barker, Edie Faith Tillery, Noah Barney and Gage Barney; siblings: Gladys Bennett, Opal Smith, Katy Dennis, Bosie Tillery and Donnie Tillery.

Leon will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, May 14, at Moore’s Memory Chapel 1403 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 15, at Moore’s Memory Chapel with interment following at 3 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Okemah.

Funeral services are under the direction of Moore’s Memory Chapel, Tulsa.