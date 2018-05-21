Funeral services for Julianne Jo Stacy will be held Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Rock Creek Cemetery.

Julianne Jo Stacy was born November 4, 1970 in Orange County, California to Joe Childres and Janine Harper. She passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018 at her home in Okemah at the age of 47.

Julianne was previously employed with Central and S.W. Utilities Company of Tulsa. She later worked for Okemah National Bank, Atwoods Corporate Office in Enid, Oklahoma and the Paden County Barn. On June 24, 1993 she married Troy Stacy. As a child, Julianne, was an accomplished swimmer. She enjoyed shopping and especially spending time with friends and her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her father and one sister, Tonja Leann Hoffman and one aunt, Elda Woudenberg.

Survivors include her mother, Janine Harper and husband Dick of Shawnee, Okla.; husband, Troy Stacy of the home in Okemah; one son, Troy Stacy and wife Summer of Paden; one daughter, Leann Walker and husband David of Haydonville; two brothers, Steven Ray Childres and Andrew Henry Childres; one sister, Lori Joe Childres; sister-in-law, Tammy Bennet and husband Roy; five grandchildren, Remington Carter Stacy and Bailee, Brianna, Bridgett and Britten Walker; uncles, Jerry Woudenberg, Maury Woudenberg and wife Donna and Terry Buresh and wife Marla; father-in-law, Omar Stacy and many cousins, great cousins and dear friends whom she deeply loved.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Dan Wells, Todd Farris, Brian Henson, Eric Wilson and Kevin Stonecipher.

Honorary bearers include Ben Johnson, Russel Alsover, Richard Hargorve and Nick Strobel.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Bro. Bruce Vonwald.

