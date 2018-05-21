Funeral services for Stephen William Brewer will be held Friday, May 18, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Schoolton Cemetery.

Stephen William Brewer was born January 21, 1946 in Okemah to Tillman Eugene Brewer and Hazel (Irons) Brewer. He passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018 in Tulsa, Okla. at the age of 72.

Stephen William Brewer was a resident of the Okemah area all of his life and was a graduate of Butner High School. He and Cheryl Holman were married in 1964 in Okemah. Steve was a small business owner having owned and operated Steve’s Tire and Muffler Shop in Okemah and near Cromwell for over 30 years. He was passionate about working on “Hot Rod” cars and had previously worked in oilfields. He loved spending time with his family and bird hunting and was a member of the Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dale and one grandson Hayden.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Brewer of the home; two sons, Sean Brewer and wife Janet of Wewoka and Stephen Brewer and wife Brenda Jo of Weleetka; three sisters, Carlis Flowers and husband James of Cromwell, Earlene Roper and husband Jerry of Seminole and Ruth Dennison of Tecumseh; five grandchildren, Courtney Tennell and husband Billy, Jordan Brewer, Michele Cox and husband Matt, Matthew Ogden and wife Mary and Nate Ogden and wife Tori and 10 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jordan Brewer, Nate Ogden, Matthew Ogden, Jason Williams, Billy Tennell, Bruce Fish, Matt Cox and Stanley Carptitcher.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Bro. James Branscum.

