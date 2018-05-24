Happenings at the Golf Course

By Billie Gail Fox

I don’t know much to report this week. I did go to the clubhouse for a few minutes on Monday, May 21st. My neighbor, Bill Parker, was holding the fort down and watching a western on TV at the same time.

The volunteers are planning to put out fertilizer some afternoon. They have already treated the greens with a fungicide.

We hosted a tournament for the Braden-Winch company on Saturday, May 19th. Twenty company members participated. They plan to make it an annual event.

Ricky Mason and Bob Herron won the 2-man scramble on Thursday, May 19th. Bob Herron also won the prize for the longest drive and Justin Groves won for the closest to the pin.

Pat Boatman, Bob Boatman, Justin Groves and Jesse Wade won the 4-man scramble on Monday, May 21st. Their group took all the honors because Pat Boatman also won the longest drive prize and Justin Groves won the closest to the pin prize. It appears that they are getting ready for the pros.

Don’t forget our annual J. R. Powell Memorial Day Tournament on Monday, May 28th. It will be a 4-man scramble. Golfers, get your team together and come join us. If you don’t have a team, come on down and we will find a team for you.

Golf is a great game and Okemah is a great place to play.