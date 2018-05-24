Okemah Public Schools Receive Grant for Science Equipment

The Okemah Public School system recently received a grant for $3,292.10 from the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB) to help boost their science, technology, engineering and technology (STEM) resources.

The OERB gave a total of $2 million to boost STEM materials and equipment in every school district in Oklahoma. The money was divided based on enrollment and percentage of low-income students.

Giving much-needed classroom equipment and materials is a central mission of the OERB’s education programs.

“The OERB has been dedicated to providing quality STEM-related educational resources and classroom materials for more than 20 years,” said OERB Executive Director Mindy Stitt. “We hear from teachers about how much supplies are needed, and the grant will allow us to further our mission to provide educational resources to Oklahoma schools.”

A five-year rolling budget and conservative oil and natural gas price forecasting, has allowed the OERB to pull from its reserves to fund the $2 million project.

The OERB works with Oklahoma’s oil and natural gas industry to improve the lives of all Oklahomans through education and restoration. Funded through a voluntary one-tenth of 1 percent assessment on oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners, the OERB provides free environmental restoration of abandoned well sites and extensive educational resources for Oklahoma educators, students and classrooms.