Sydney Smith receives Buster and Arlene McGee Scholarship

Sydney Smith, of Okemah, was the recipient of the Buster and Arlene McGee Scholarship during East Central University Department of Education’s recent 2018 Spring Awards Luncheon.

This scholarship is awarded to a student from the Butner/Okemah/Prague areas who’s major is in education.

The scholarship may be continued for consecutive semesters if all guidelines are met.

The McGees were the parents of Twylah McGee Horne and the Horne family established the scholarship in their memory.