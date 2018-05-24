Volunteer storm spotters train for this time of year

It’s been five years since the last tornado wiped out the city of Moore. Fortunately for Okfuskee County, that type of devastation has not been seen in many years. But that does not mean the Okemah/Okfuskee County Emergency Management Director Jim Bill Copeland is not prepared. Copeland and his volunteers keep an eye on the sky at all times, especially during “tornado season”.

Copeland wants to remind everyone there are three public shelters in Okemah available after school hours; four safe rooms at the high school, the multimedia lab at the middle school and the gym facility at the elementary school. Also, these shelters are opened on a volunteer basis, meaning they are only opened if the designated volunteer is available. Pets are allowed in the shelters but must be in a carrier at all times.

“Thirty years ago we didn’t worry about our pets the way we do now but there is no gray area,” Copeland said. “They must be in carriers, not just on leashes.”

Copeland also stated all the sirens were working on the first time they were tested, for the first time ever. He said normally one or two sirens need to be repaired.

Okemah has a total of seven sirens. Copeland wants to remind people these are outdoor warning devices. These sirens from the 1960s did not have to compete with the modern conveniences such as TVs and air conditioners. When they were first installed, most people used attic fans and open windows to cool the homes. Copeland went on to say he will not sound an all clear. If you hear consecutive sirens, it is because there is more tornadic activity headed your way.

Copeland bragged on the knowledge of his spotters. He said all the spotters are volunteers but go through extensive training. They are able to see what is happening and predict the next moves to ensure the safety of the public.

Copeland said in recent years TV weather people like to hype the storms, but his spotters are able to recognize real danger versus hype. He wants to assure the public that they will do their best to make sure if the sirens are blown, there is an eminent danger for tornadoes.

Okfuskee County storm spotters use the National Weather Service as their main source of information. He also wants to make sure the public understands the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch means that hazardous weather is possible. A warning is issued when hazardous weather is occurring, imminent, or likely.

Copeland also keeps a list of storm shelters provided by county residents. If a weather event happens, first responders and volunteers check the locations to make sure no one is trapped in their shelter. Copeland said this list saved a family in the Mason area a few years ago.

Another danger is flash floods – flooding that begins within 6 hours, and often within 3 hours, of the heavy rainfall. Flash Floods can be caused by a number of things, but is most often due to extremely heavy rainfall from thunderstorms.

Copeland asks that people do not driving into moving water as you never know what may or may not be under the water. He recounted several times cars of been swept away and fell into washed out holes in roads during the last few years and even how one lady lost her life.

Lastly, Copeland wanted to thank everyone that attended the storm spotter training and all the sponsors who donated prizes. Sponsors were: BancFirst, Liberty Oil Co., White’s Feed, Walker Ag., Okemah Oil Co., True Value, Hen House Restaurant, Pepino’s, Warns Furniture, Parks/Scott Ace Hardware, Okemah Casino, Okfuskee Co. History Center, Papa’s BBQ, C&J Trucks and James Whisnant. He said this was the largest group he’s ever had with about 60 participants.

If you would like to participate in the next training, volunteer to open a shelter or place your shelter on the list, please call Copeland at Okemah City Hall at 918-623-1050.