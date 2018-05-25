Memorial Day programs to be held Monday

The American Legion Reynolds & Harjo Post 0123 along with the Legion Ladies Auxiliary will host the annual Memorial Day program on Monday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

The ceremony, which honors the residents killed while serving in the Armed Forces in the nation’s foreign wars, will feature Tina Albright as this year’s speaker. And as always young men and women will be placing wreaths to honor those killed in each war.

Morse Cemetery will also be holding a Memorial Day program on Monday. Their program will begin at 2 p.m.

The City of Okemah is requesting that all flowers at Highland Cemetery on the outside of the aprons be removed by Sunday June 3. Flowers not removed by the end of June 3 will be discarded of properly. So the crews can continue mowing the cemetery. If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at 918-623-1050.

With government offices being closed on Monday, the city will be picking up Monday’s trash route on Tuesday.