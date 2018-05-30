Funeral services for LaVina Blanton Cox were held Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Cromwell Pentecostal Church. Interment followed at the Butner Cemetery.

LaVina Blanton Cox was born Oct. 1, 1942 in Bearden, Okla. to Herman and Lois (Morphis) Williams. LaVina left us on May 26, 2018 in Wewoka, Okla. at the age of 75.

LaVina was a resident of Cromwell, Okla. and a retired hair dresser of 30 years. She enjoyed her flower gardens, swimming pool, fish pond and watching sports with her family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Randale Blanton; grandson, Jason Blanton; son-in-law, Pete Poole, second husband, Charles Cox; her parents and two sisters, Joyce and Judy.

Survivors included her first husband, Glenn Blanton; five daughters, one daughter-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and two sisters whom she loved all of them dearly.

Serving as active pallbearers were Robert Harjo, Shawn Murray, Eric Chad Harjo, Timothy Wind, Keith Blanton and Ryan Blanton.

Honorary bearers included Jason Beller, Jeff McGehee, Brian Mosley, John Yargee and Micco Tiger.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Nathan Blanton, Jr.

