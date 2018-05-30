Funeral services for Noel Jack, age 45, will be held Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Creek Chapel Church near Okemah. Wake services were Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at the Creek Chapel Church.

Noel Jack was born June 29, 1972 in Claremore, Okla. to Richard and Leah Ann Jack. He passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018 in Okemah at the age of 45.

Noel, resident of Weleetka, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was also member of the Creek Chapel Methodist Church of Okemah.

Serving as pallbearers will be Cesar Perez, E.J. Birdcreek, Brian Birdcreek, Tim Golden, Mark Golden, Tyson Micco and James Micco.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Gary Dunn and Rev. Edwin Jimboy.

