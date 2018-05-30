Oakes Elementary Little Olympics Results
Shot Put 3rd Grade girls/boys
1st-Cole Rickett
2nd-Vanessa Osceola-Garcia
3rd-Aiden Spain
4th-Wayne DenWalt
5th-Sophie Green
Softball Throw 1st Grade girls
1st-Jayci Ogle
2nd-Riley Hicks
3rd-Madelyn McGirt
4th-Jadyn Ross
5th-Makenzie Strobel
6th-London Litle
7th-Paige Neal
8th-Ava Locust
9th-Jorjie Henley
Softball Throw 1st Grade boys
1st-Weston Green
2nd-Jaxson Gaskill
3rd-Jerry Page
4th-Jace Gaskill
5th-Nathan Strickland
6th-Ashton Sims
Softball Throw 2nd Grade girls
1st-Emma Hinkle
2nd-Nevaeh Locust
3rd-Miley Fairres
4th-Simmer Osborne
5th-Brooklyn Litle
6th-SoHayLa Bartell
7th-Elli Church
8th-Bridgett Stevens
9th-Jessica Reese
Softball Throw 2nd Grade boys
1st-Jett LeClair
2nd-Reicher Martin
3rd-Chance Beasley
4th-Justice Howard
5th-Levi Starkey
6th-Cole Dawson
Football Kick 1st Grade girls/boys
1st-Jaxton Wingate
2nd-Wesley Dodson
3rd-Halle Ayres
4th-Ruger Shannon
5th-Ronjnae Banks
Football Kick 2nd Grade girls/boys
1st-Joshua Driskill
2nd-Colten Summers
3rd-Connor Pettigrew
4th-Daxton Tillery
5th-Launa Stokes
6th-Jessica Hynson
7th-Trenton Graham
8th-Lucas Jackson
Football Kick 2nd Grade boys
1st-Estevan Gonzales
2nd-Weston Wiebe
3rd-Totkv Coachman
4th-Emanuel Tomliin
5th-Cainnen Gann
Football Kick 3rd Grade girls/boys
1st-Kainan Coon
2nd-Deshaun Yahola
3rd-Benjamin Brown
4th-William Harris
5th-Mikey VanHorn
6th-Aiden Hicks
7th-Raylee White
8th-Jayci Vanderslice
Long Jump 1st Grade girls
1st-Daisy Casey
2nd-China Chin
3rd-Rowdie Wood
4th-Mallory Walker
Long Jump 1st Grade boys
1st-Cole Bean
2nd-Adonis Deere
3rd-Bryce Ragsdale
4th-Alex Christy-Wilbourn
Long Jump 2nd Grade girls
1st-Kailee Britt
2nd-London Reilly
3rd-Eirynn Sisseck
4th-Olive Fullbright
5th-Whitney Montgomery
6th-Liberty Cindle
Long Jump 2nd Grade girls
1st-Kallie Gaxiola
2nd-Kelcey Broncho
3rd-Madelyn Stacy
4th-Talia Rex
5th-Elektra Newport
6th-June French
7th-Kalli White
8th-Jerrika Tomlin
Long Jump 2nd Grade boys
1st-Kason Ford
2nd-Joel Hummingbird
3rd-Aden Frank
4th-Dylan Duke
5th-Cameron Fellwock
6th-Andrew Kittrell
7th-Elijah Spain
8th-Alex Bentley
Long Jump 3rd Grade girls
1st-Temperance Parker
2nd-Chaela Smith
3rd-Peyton Cooper
4th-Madison Lewis
5th-Avery Spain
6th-Tessa Walker
7th-Lainna Marris
Long Jump 3rd Grade boys
1st-Dakota Yates
2nd-Kaleb Allen
3rd-Jaraett Sims
4th-Izaiah Locust
5th-Zachary Goodwin
6th-Connor Shepard
7th-Peyton Glines
8th-Xzavier Neal
25 Meter Dash 1st Grade girls
1st-Lexi Parish
2nd-Cara Severs
3rd-Kinley Cook
4th-Ronjnae Banks
5th-Maniah Golden
6th-Halle Ayres
7th-Ember Starkey
25 Meter Dash 1st Grade girls
1st-Kylie Scott
2nd-Ava Locust
3rd-Talynn Walker
4th-Jorjie Henley
5th-Riley Goff
6th-Mallery Walker
25 Meter Dash 1st Grade girls
1st-Rhylee Rock
2nd-Jadyn Ross
3rd-Kaliyah Johnson
4th-Paige Neal
5th-China Chin
6th-London Litle
7th-Daisy Casey
25 Meter Dash 1st Grade boys
1st-Jerry Page
2nd-Darrius LuGrand
3rd-Jaxson Barker
4th-Spencer Henneha
5th-Ashton Sims
6th-Kaiden Kennedy
7th-Ruger Shannon
25 Meter Dash 1st Grade boys
1st-Jaxson Gaskill
2nd-Jace Gaskill
3rd-Roman Crawford
4th-Cole Bean
5th-Grant Fullbright
6th-Wesley Dodson
50 Meter Dash 1st Grade girls
1st-Tia Neal
2nd-Madelyn McGirt
3rd-Kylie Scott
4th-Allison Lewis
5th-Kaliyah Johnson
6th-Daisy Casey
50 Meter Dash 1st Grade girls
1st-Aarshalla Walker
2nd-Peyton Yahola
3rd-Bailey Shandy
4th-Riley Goff
5th-Serenity Baker
50 Meter Dash 1st Grade boys
1st-Ryder Latham
2nd-Benjamin Lewis
3rd-Jaxton Wingate
4th-Ashton Walker
5th-Jaxson Barker
6th-Bryce Ragsdale
7th-Seth Hall
50 Meter Dash 2nd Grade girls
1st-Sereniti Ellis
2nd-Sofia Chandler
3rd-Kailee Britt
4th-Ara Mosley
5th-Olive Fullbright
6th-Darian Neal
50 Meter Dash 2nd Grade girls
1st-Simmer Osborne
2nd-Whitney Montgomery
3rd-Brooklyn Litle
4th-Elli Church
5th-Launa Stokes
6th-Jessica Reece
50 Meter Dash 2nd Grade girls
1st-Zayiah Ramsey
2nd-Jerrika Tomlin
3rd-Serenity Scott
4th-Kallie Gaxiola
5th-Madilyn Stacy
6th-June French
7th-Skylar Swayze
50 Meter Dash 2nd Grade boys
1st-Aden Frank
2nd-Alex Bentley
3rd-Cooper Vaughan
4th-Connor Pettigrew
50 Meter Dash 2nd Grade boys
1st-Hunter Dodson
2nd-Josh Driskill
3rd-Dylan Duke
4th-Daxton Tillery
5th-Chance Beasley
6th-Cameron Fellwock
50 Meter Dash 3rd Grade girls
1st-Vanessa Osceola
2nd-Ambree Landrum
3rd-Tessa Walker
4th-Lainna Marris
5th-Arynn Malone
50 Meter Dash 3rd Grade girls
1st-Tatum Brown
2nd-Allison Baker
3rd-Zharia Dunn
4th-Madison Lewis
5th-Kayla Severs
50 Meter Dash 3rd Grade boys
1st-Landyn Golden
2nd-DeShaun Yahola
3rd-Aden Hicks
4th-Cole Rickett
5th-Kobe Marzette
50 Meter Dash 3rd Grade boys
1st-William Harris
2nd-Kaleb Woodruff
3rd-Kai Crawford
4th-Amari Davis
5th-Lane Blackwood
75 Meter Dash 1st Grade girls
1st-Peyton Yahola
2nd-Bailey Shandy
3rd-Talynn Walker
4th-Kinley Cook
5th-Mallery Walker
75 Meter Dash 1st Grade girls
1st-Rowdie Wood
2nd-Cara Severs
3rd-Rhylee Rock
4th-Ember Starkey
5th-Maniah Golden
6th-McKenzie Strobel
75 Meter Dash 1st Grade girls
1st-Jayci Ogle
2nd-Lexi Parish
3rd-Tia Neal
4th-Allison Lewis
5th-Riley Hicks
75 Meter Dash 2nd Grade girls
1st-Serenity Scott
2nd-Emma Hinkle
3rd-Elektra Newport
4th-Kelcey Broncho
5th-Skylar Swayze
6th-Jessica Hynson
7th-Jazmine Hill
75 Meter Dash 2nd Grade girls
1st-Sereniti Ellis
2nd-Cadence Postoak
3rd-Ara Mosley
4th-Sofia Chandler
5th-Cheyann Jones
6th-Dairan Neal
75 Meter Dash 3rd Grade girls
1st-Dani Berryhill
2nd-Avery Spain
3rd-Jayci Vanderslice
4th-Kalli Morgan
5th-Raylee White
6th-Tianna Neal
75 Meter Dash 3rd Grade girls
1st-Anna Winchester
2nd-Tatum Brown
3rd-Allison Baker
4th-Timara Stacy
5th-Kayla Severs
6th-Nakiah Evans
75 Meter Dash 1st Grade boys
1st-Benjamin Lewis
2nd-Weston Green
3rd-Ryder Latham
4th-Nathan Strickland
5th-Roman Crawford
6th-Grant Fullbright
7th-Alex Wilbourn
8th-Darius LuGrand
75 Meter Dash 1st Grade boys
1st-Ashton Walker
2nd-Adonis Deere
3rd-Spencer Henneha
4th-Kaiden Kennedy
5th-Seth Hall
75 Meter Dash 2nd Grade boys
1st-Cooper Vaughan
2nd-Levi Starkey
3rd-Elijah Spain
75 Meter Dash 2nd Grade boys
1st-Hunter Dodson
1st-Emanuel Tomlin
2nd-Xander Hicks
3rd-Reicher Martin
4th-Nathan Harjo
75 Meter Dash 3rd Grade boys
1st-Cole Mosley
2nd-James Golden
3rd-Landyn Golden
4th-Wayne Denwalt
4th-Aiden Spain
5th-Kobe Marzette
75 Meter Dash 3rd Grade boys
1st-Kaleb Allen
2nd-William Hill
3rd-Kaleb Woodruff
4th-Amari Davis
5th-Izaiah Locust
100 Meter Dash 2nd Grade boys
1st-Jett LeClair
1st-Kason Ford
2nd-Joel Hummingbird
3rd-Estevan Gonzales
4th-Colten Summers
5th-Weston Wiebe
6th-Xander Hicks
100 Meter Dash 2nd Grade boys
1st-Ka’el Spain
2nd-Totkv Coachman
3rd-Justice Howard
4th-Trenton Graham
4th-Andrew Kittrell
5th-Lucas Jackson
6th-Cainnen Gann
100 Meter Dash 3rd Grade boys
1st-Cole Mosley
2nd-Mikey VanHorn
3rd-Xzavier Neal
4th-Jaraett Sims
5th-Adam Southers
100 Meter Dash 3rd Grade boys
1st-Dakota Yates
2nd-Kelwin Ashley
3rd-Kavon Jones
3rd-James Golden
100 Meter Dash 2nd Grade girls
1st-Zayiah Ramsey
2nd-Mackenzie Hicks
3rd-London Reilly
4th-Talia Rex
5th-Jazmine Hill
100 Meter Dash 2nd Grade girls
1st-Miley Fairres
2nd-SoHayLa Bartell
3rd-Cheyann Jones
4th-Liberty Cindle
5th-Bridgett Stevens
6th-Eirynn Sisseck
100 Meter Dash 3rd Grade girls
1st-Elaina Edwards
2nd-Kodie Speir
3rd-Jencee Ford
4th-Sophariah Green
5th-Nakiah Evans
100 Meter Dash 3rd Grade girls
1st-Timara Stacy
2nd-Zharia Dunn
3rd-Dani Berryhill
4th-Kalli Morgan
200 Meter Dash 3rd Grade girls
1st-Elaina Edwards
2nd-Anna Winchester
3rd-Kodie Speir
4th-Jencee Ford
5th-Temperance Parker
6th-Chaela Smith
7th-Peyton Cooper
200 Meter Dash 3rd Grade boys
1st-Connor Shepard
2nd-Kavon Jones
3rd-Zachary Goodwin
4th-Adam Southers
200 Meter Dash 3rd Grade boys
1st-Kelwin Ashley
2nd-Kainan Coon
3rd-Kai Crawford
4th-Ben Brown