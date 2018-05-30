Okemah Pool Open for Summer

The Okemah Pool is now open for the summer. The pool opened on Tuesday, May 29. Admission prices are $2 a person on Monday through Thursday and Friday is $1 day for all swimmers. Hours are 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Swimming lessons will be offered this year on June 18-22 form 5:15 p.m.- 6 p.m.; June 25-29 5:15 p.m.- 6 p.m.; and July 23-27 5:15 p.m.-6: p.m.

Pool parties may be held Monday through Friday 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 2 p.m.-4 p.m., and 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Cost for pool parties are: 25 swimmers is $50 with one lifeguard; 50 swimmers is $75 with two lifeguards; and 75 swimmers is $100 with three lifeguards.

This year’s pool manger is Vicky Landers and the assistant manager is Sydeny Smith with six years experience. The lifeguards are Kenzie Bean in her second year, and this is Morgan Bean, Nick Haddox and Sam Wilson’s first year.