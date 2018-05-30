Voter registration deadline for State Primary Election approaches

The deadline to register for the June 26 State Primary Election is fast approaching, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said Tuesday.

Voters have until Friday, June 1, to register to vote, change their address or update other registration information before the Statewide Primary.

Voter registration forms, used to change any registration information, can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website at http://elections.ok.gov. They are also available at the County Election Board office located inside the Okfuskee County Courthouse at 209 North Third Street in Okemah.

Voters must either register in person or mail their registration forms and have them postmarked before the deadline.

The State Primary Election in Okfuskee County will allow voters to pick the nominees for various federal, state and offices for November’s General Election. State Question 788, which would legalize medical marijuana, is also on the Statewide Primary ballot. In primary races with more than two candidates where no one receives a majority of the votes, runoffs will be held Aug. 28.

Oklahoma’s primary system is typically closed, meaning only those registered in the party can vote in the party’s elections. But the law allows recognized parties to notify the State Election Board if they would like to let Independents vote in their primaries. Democrats have chosen to allow Independents to vote in their primaries and runoff primaries in 2018 and 2019. Independents cannot vote in Republican or Libertarian primaries.

Independent voters who want to vote a Democratic ballot will be able to request one at their polling location or by indicating they would like to receive such ballots via mail when they make an absentee ballot request.

Voters can check their party affiliation, polling place and other registration information, view a sample ballot and track absentee ballots using the Online Voter Tool on the State Election Board’s website. It can be accessed at http://elections.ok.gov.