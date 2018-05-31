HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

On Thursday, May 24th, Earnie went to the barn to see if he could help Derek Fife with some cables on his golf cart and left me in the clubhouse with the 2-man scramble coming up. Luckily for me, the first person who came in to pay and buy a Gatorade was Justin Groves. It was lucky because Justin could tell me how much he owed to enter the scramble, how much the Gatorade was and what button to push on the cash register. It’s nice to have honest young men around.

I have spelled Jessy Wade’s name a different way almost every week according to the way it was on the score card. He is so good-natured that he would never complain. Thursday night, I asked him and finally learned the correct way to spell his name. Jessy, I hope that I always get it right in the future.

In spite of the light rain on Friday, May 25th, people were out working on the water lines so they could be used to water the next day.

I heard somebody talking about spraying herbicide on the greens again. I’m staying home for that.

Jessy Wade and Justin Groves won the 2-man scramble on Thursday, May 24th, with a score of 3 under par. Justin Groves also won the prize for the closest to the pin and Ricky Mason won for the longest drive.

The J. R. Powell Memorial Day Tournament on Monday, May 28th was won by the team of Randy Fixico, Eddie Fixico, Travis Scott, Sharee Scott and Sonny Bear with a score of 13 under par. The winning team eagled #7 when Sharee hit a long drive and Randy hit her drive into the hole. The second place prize went to the team of Chuck Johnson, Earnie Fox, Pat Vaughn and Jim Manning who scored 12 under par. Chuck Johnson also won the longest drive prize and Kolby Humble won for the closest to the pin.

After the tournament, the club provided a lunch of hot dogs, chips and sodas which were served by Billie Gail Fox and Jim Sexton. You’ve never seen hot dogs disappear so fast.

It’s been a good week, but there’s always work to be done on the next day. Hopefully, I’ll talk to you next week.