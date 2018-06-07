Billie June Scoufos

Billie June (Stone) Scoufos was born Sept. 30, 1927 to Elwood Ray and Fannie Lee (Fallis) Stone, in the family home near Frederick, Okla. She completed this life on Friday, June 1, 2018, in Oklahoma City at age 90.

As the eldest daughter of a successful, hard working farm family, Billie was raised with solid, loving, family and Christian values. Billie was a proud member of her High School state champion, girl’s basketball team. She graduated with honors delivering her High School’s commencement speech. She was a life-long sports fan and loved OU football, basketball, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. She studied interior design at the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. While at OU she met former Marine Corporal Raymond John Scoufos (the Greek). They were married in the First Christian Church, Norman, Okla., on Dec. 15, 1946.

As the loving wife of a career Army officer, Billie created beautiful homes in Okemah, Ada, and Ardmore and then Forts Sam Houston and Ben Harrison. Billie was a Deacon in the First Christian Churches of Ada and Ardmore. Retiring to her Greens Country Club home, Billie spent the remainder of her life enjoying her home, family, and friends. She spent the next 41 years enriching the lives of all who surrounded her creating memorable and joyous occasions, filled with great food and fun.

Billie was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Raymond, who departed this world on June 18 2013, as well as her parents, beloved brothers Odell and Euell and sister, Shirley K.

Billie is survived by her son Vincent Scoufos and wife Tina of Afton, Okla.; their children Lezley Lynch (Steve), Steven Scoufos (Linda), Ryan McKenzie (Amy), Molly Crouch (Bill), Stratton Beaubien (Charlise); daughter Ramona Harbour and husband Steve of Littleton,Colorado; their children; Valerie LeVier (Tim), Rebekah Harbour (Travis Harbert), Monica Transier (John), Nicole Harbour; 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Vondel Smith Mortuary North, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 11, at the Vondel L Smith Mortuary, North Chapel. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Ft. Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Okla.

Memorial donations may be made to the 45th Division Infantry Association: European Monument Fund, 2145 N.E. 36th St, Oklahoma City, Ok 73111.