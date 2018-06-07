Happenings at the Golf Course

By Billie Gail Fox

On Monday, June 4th, I had taken lunch to Earnie at the golf course and an old acquaintance of mine came in. I had not seen John Simmer for many years. He lived in Weleetka when I was growing up there and attended the same church that I attended. He is 91 years old now, but had come down from Jenks to play a round of golf at Okemh. When he came into the clubhouse, he headed right over to where I was sitting and without a moment’s hesitation said, “Well, hello there. How are you?” He knew me immediately just as if he had seen me last week. I wish I could do that. We had a nice visit before he left to go home.

We have six young people, five boys and one girl, who have been assigned to work at the golf course in the Creek Nation Youth Program for providing jobs for the youth. I didn’t meet all of them, but the ones that I met seemed very congenial and ready to work.

Chuck Johnson and Earnie Fox won the 2-man scramble on Thursday, May 31st, with a score of 5 under par. That’s pretty good after having nearly an inch and a half of rain the night before. Chuck Johnson also won the prize for the closest to the pin and Pat Vaughn won for the longest drive.

Earnie Fox, Pat Vaughn, Jim Manning and Nokey Klutts won the 4-man scramble on Monday, June 4th, with a score of 5 under par. Nokey Klutts also won the closest to the pin prize and Tom Sainsbury won for the longest drive.

Have a good week by coming to play golf at the Okemah Golf Course.