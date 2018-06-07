James Hodges

James Wayne Hodges (Jami), 50, died Jan. 17, 2018, in Cushing, Okla. He was born Aug. 10, 1967, in Okemah to Gurney Sr. and Mary Hodges.

Jami is survived by his older siblings, Linda (Lawerence) Nichols, Brenda (Eddie) White, Sandra (Harold) Bogle, Gurney Hodges Jr., and Ginger (Butch) Nichols; his children, Nikki Dominique Hodges (Blake Johnson), Dylan Hunter Hodges (Kyrstin Hodges), Ty Austin Hodges and Kaley Kay Hodges; his grandchildren, Weston Blake Johnson, Wiatt Alan Johnson, Wynston Eugene Johnson, Olivia Lynn Hodges and Bentley Hunter Hodges; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jami spent most of his life adventuring. He graduated from Okemah High School in 1985. Right out of high school he joined the Army. From 1989-1991 he was a Ranger of the Foxtrot Company of the 51st Infantry Airborne LRSC division. While he was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, he met his first wife with whom he had his first two children, Nikki and Dylan. Years later, with his second wife, he had two more children, Ty and Kaley. In the last years of his life he spent it wandering and enjoying life.

His interests included: gold panning, hiking and collecting rocks, Jami enjoyed anything that involved the outdoors.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the pavilion located at Okemah Lake on Saturday, June 16, at 1 p.m. The family ask if possible to bring a dish and a chair to sit in as this will be a potluck of sorts. Some food and drink will be provided as well as some tables and chairs.