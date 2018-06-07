Mary Musgrove

Funeral services for Mary Domeda Musgrove were held Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Mary Domeda Musgrove was born Aug. 31, 1926 in Okfuskee County to Dewey Clifton Earnest and Margie Belle (Coslet) Earnest. She passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Okemah at the age of 91.

Mrs. Musgrove was a lifelong resident of Okfuskee County. She and James Marvin Musgrove were married Aug. 31, 1943 in Wewoka, Okla.; he later preceded her in death, Dec. 13, 2007. Mrs. Musgrove was a rancher who had previously worked with Southwestern Bell and at Dean’s Manufacturing in Okemah. She truly enjoyed ranching and also her dog and cat.

Also preceding her in death were her parents and five brothers.

Survivors included three brothers, Buddy Earnest and wife Gloria of Okemah, Dois Earnest and wife Clara of Beggs and Doil Earnest and wife Betty of Tulsa; five sisters, Linda Orr of Okemah, Peggy Kinsey of Okemah, Sally McElyea and husband Jim of Tulsa, Lois Garrison and husband Ray of Okmulgee and Darlene Welfel and husband Morris of John Day, Oregon. She is also survived by a nephew, Rick Orr and wife Tasha of Okemah and many more nieces, nephews and extended family.

Serving as pallbearers were Rick Orr, Brian Orr, Keith Garrison, Gary Baker, Ronnie Earnest and Chas Orr.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Frank Earnest.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.