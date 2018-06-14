Alex Titsworth

Alex Eugene Titsworth was born Feb. 2, 2010 to Jeffrey and Darla Hart. He departed this life June 6, 2018. He just finished his second-grade year at Oakes Elementary in Okemah.

Alex loved going to school and playing with his classmates, he also enjoyed playing ball outside and listening to music.

He is survived by his mother, Karla Titsworth; father, Jeff Titsworth; one brother and two sisters; maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Rachell Rich; Paternal grandmother, Vada Byrd; maternal great-grandfather, Charles Smith; maternal great-grandmother, Charlsie Rich.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at the Hutchins Maples Matherly Funeral Chapel with Charlsie Rich officiating. Interment followed at the Welty Cemetery.

