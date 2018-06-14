HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

The monthly potluck dinner and Moon tournament were held on Thursday, June 7th. We had a special dinner to celebrate the birthdays of two of our long-time members. Lois Gormley was celebrating his 99th birthday and Raymond Overall was celebrating his 96th birthday. They both seem younger than they are. Each one had his own cake with numerical candles to blow out. They had no trouble blowing out the candles and really enjoyed the festivities. Pat Boatman and Jo Stepp won the Moon tournament by defeating Carolyn Howell and Frances Wilson in the final round. Vivian Kennedy and Fred Amos defeated Mildred Been and Billie Gail Fox to win the consolation bracket.

Due to rain, no 2-man scramble was held on the 7th. However, temperatures in the 90’s and heat indexes of 103 and 104 have made us appreciate that rain and the good rain that we had Tuesday morning, the 12th.

In spite of high temperatures, 23 players turned out for the 4-man scramble on Monday, June 11th. Tom Howell, Nokey Klutts, Jim Manning and Bill Parker won a chip-off to defeat Tommy Goff, John Allen and Ricky Mason. Both teams had a score of 4 under par. John Allen won the prize for the longest drive and Jackson Hess won for the closest to the pin.

If you haven’t been to the golf course lately, you should come down and see how good the course looks.Volunteers have been working hard to get them in good shape for play. They have benefited greatly from the Creek Nation Summer Youth Program. In the last two weeks, the young workers assigned to the golf course have weed-eated the ditches and cleared out around the ponds by pulling the large weeds. Also, they trimmed all the trees, which really adds to the asthetic appearance of the golf course. Members have commented favorably about the work they have done. We appreciate their work and the favorable comments.

I’ll see you at the golf course.