James Guinn III

James Emerson Guinn, III was born Nov. 29, 1954 in Lynwood, Calif. to James Emerson Guinn, II and Lois Graves. He passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018 in Stroud, Okla.at the age of 63.

Mr. Guinn was resident of Okemah and a 1971 graduate of Okemah High School.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Emerson Guinn, II.

Survivors included his mother, Lois Graves of Edmond, Okla.; his son, James Emerson Guinn, IV and wife Jennifer of Norman, Okla.; daughter, Jennifer Morales and husband Martin of Eufaula, Okla.; three brothers, Mickey Guinn of Purcell, Byron Guinn and wife Sheila of Edmond and Keith Guinn of Okemah; two sisters, Rhonda Backus and husband Bill of Okemah and Patti Burris and husband William of Del City; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

