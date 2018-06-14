Janice Faye Balentine

Janice Faye (Chaffin) Balentine passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the age of 69 at her home in Haskell, Okla.

Janice as born on Oct. 5, 1948, in Okemah. She was the daughter of Johnnie Lee and Beatrice Faye (Taylor) Chaffin.

Janice and Donald Ray Balentine were married Nov. 10, 1963.

Her children and grandchildren were the love of her life. She will be remembered as a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Balentine, her parents, Johnnie Lee and Beatrice Faye Chaffin, one brother, Jerry Chaffin, and her grandparents.

Janice is survived by her three sons and their wives, Johnnie Ray and Lisa Balentine, Jimmie Don and Serena Balentine, and Jerry Michael and Tiffany Balentine of Haskell, Okla.; six grandchildren and two great – grandchildren; siblings, Joyce (Chaffin) of McCroskey, Texas, Johnie Chaffin of Texas, James Chaffin of Okemah, Joanna (Chaffin) Hulstine, of Wetumka, Okla., and Doug Chaffin, Wetumka, Okla.; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

An Interment Memorial Service was held Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Highland Cemetery Pavilon in Okemah.