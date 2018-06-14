Tee Up For Tony; Honoring Superintendent Tony Dean

The Okemah Public School Foundation’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament will have a new name this year that will honor the legacy of an educator who embodied Okemah Public Schools.

The Foundation’s Annual Golf Tournament will now be called “Tee Up For Tony” in honor of former Okemah superintendent Tony Dean.

“No person was more supportive of the Foundation and their efforts than Supt. Tony Dean,” the Foundation said in a press release. “He especially loved the summer golf tournament that supports scholarships and teacher mini- grants. It seemed only fitting that the foundation have renamed this year’s tournament Tee Up For Tony.”

The date for the 13th Annual Golf Tournament is Saturday, Aug. 18.