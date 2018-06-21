2018 Pharoah Class Reunion

The 40th Pharoah Class Reunion was held Saturday, June 9th at the Okfuskee County Fairgrounds in Okemah. Registration began at 9:00 a.m. with 31 alumni and family members attending. Lunch was served at noon with Robert Williams leading the prayer.

The afternoon program consisted of the 1950-1955 classes being honored. Class members attending were Jeanette Wester Carden (1950), Mona Witham Black (1951), Max Cline (1951), Wanda Wester Williams (1954), Jo Walker Matthews (1955), and Harold Matthews (1955). The Pharoah Alumni Committee would like to thank the class members for their attendance at the 2018 class reunion.

Each year the alumni committee honors a select group from our school and community. The committee decided it was time to recognize our graduates who have excelled in their lifetime achievements. In 2015, the committee established the Pharoah School Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recipients are Kenneth Elsner (2015), Ron Kirkpatrick (2016), and Duane Boston (2017). Our honored graduate for 2018 is Kay Vitosky Coale, a 1965 graduate. The honoree was inducted into the Pharoah School Hall of Fame at the class reunion.

Kay Coale moved to the Okemah area with her parents, Joe and Nila Vitosky, and brother, Joie Davis Vitosky, in 1951. Kay attended her elementary years at Sunrise School. Sunrise was a first through eighth grade school, so she had to transfer to Pharoah High School to finish her education. Kay continued her educational career in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and an area of concentration in math and social studies from East Central University. In 1986, she graduated from Oklahoma State University with a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.

Kay Coale was a teacher in the Okemah Public School system for 23 years. She retired from her teaching career in 2004. Since then, she shares her time between her parent’s farm and her rental property. Kay stated that her goal is to provide clean, decent rentals for people in the Okemah area. Kay and her husband reside in Okemah. They have three children: Kimberly Walker Robertson, Kurtis Walker, and Sean Coale. They also have eight grandchildren: Kaleb Robertson, Kaylee Roberston, Jade Coale, Reiden Walker, Nyla Walker, Will Walker, Konnor Robertson, and wife, Amie.

Kay stated, “I do not feel that I have done anything special to receive this recognition. I do appreciate this and am very honored to be inducted into the Pharoah School Hall of Fame.”

Alumni and family members attending the 2018 Pharoah reunion included: Kenny Walker, Robert Williams, Anna Ruth Williams Wesley, Kay Vitosky Coale, Brenda Kendrick Jones, Mona Witham Black, June Baker Bynum, and Kaye Anderson Smith, all of Okemah; Dink Witham, Mary Ann Davis, James Davis, Max Cline, Veria White Brown, and Jolene Brison, all of Henryetta; Yvonne Elam VanMeter, Ellen Rutland Greenley, Harold and Jo Walker Matthews, all of Tulsa; Wanda Wester Williams and Judy Hauzland, both from Mannford; Francis Williams and Teresa Carden, both from Bristow. Also attending the reunion were Joe Wester of Checotah, Claybourn Wester of Maysville, Jeanette Weste Carden of Broken Arrow, Reid Elam from Lake Keystone, David Bryant of Seminole, Ruth Ann Williams Haggard of Jay, Barbara Hughes Hodgerson of Oklahoma City, and Ron and Gwynn Salsman Kirkpatrick of Glenpool.

The Pharoah Alumni Committee appreciates all alumni and families who attended the reunion. Furthermore, we would like to extend an invitation to all that have been connected with the Pharoah School and community to attend our 2019 reunion next June.

The committee members are June Baker Bynum, Mona Witham Black, Robert Williams, Brenda Kendrick Jones, Kaye Anderson Smith, and Max Cline. For additional information concerning the 2019 reunion, please call Kaye Anderson Smith at 918-623-0055 or Max Cline at 405-592-9609.