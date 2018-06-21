Funeral services for Betty Lou Hall will be Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the United Pentecostal Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Castle Cemetery.

Betty Lou Hall was born April 10, 1952 in Tuskegee, Oklahoma to Howard and Ruth (Patterson) Hart. She passed away Friday, June 15, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 66.

Betty was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area and a graduate of Okemah High School. She and James Hall were married February 15, 2006 in Okemah. Betty enjoyed working puzzles, playing dominoes and wahoo, going to yard sales and especially her cats. She was also a member of the Okemah United Pentecostal Church.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her husband, James Hall of Okemah; her two sons, Randy Hart and Troy Ford of Okemah; two brothers, Glenn Hart of Tulsa and John Hart of Okemah and four sisters, Jewel Harjo of Okemah, Vada Byrd of Okemah of Okemah, Pauline Moore and husband Billy of Okemah and Linda Walls of Okemah.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Steve Sanchez, Randy Hart, Troy Ford, Chuck Ford, Anthony Bolding and John Hart, II.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Randy Clark.

