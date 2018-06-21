HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

I spent a good part of the weekend at the golf course. One daughter came to see her dad for Father’s Day on Saturday afternoon and the other came on Sunday afternoon. I thought that I had to join the party both days. It was nice.

While I was there on Sunday, a little boy about 6 or 7 years old came to play golf with his dad. His dad bought some golf balls, so he wanted to pick out some for himself. He picked out a pink one and a yellow one and he was so pleased that I think Father’s Day was a good day for him.

There was a tie at 4 under par in the 2-man scramble on Thursday, June 14th. After a chip-off, Chuck Johnson and Earnie Fox defeated Tyler Furnas and Jackson Hess. The prize for the closest to the pin went to Chuck Johnson and Jackson Hess won for the longest drive.

Twenty players participated in the 4-man scramble on Monday, June 18th. Derek Fife, Bruce Douglas, Randall Hicks and Sam Marshall won with a score of 7 under par. Randall Hicks won the prize for the closest to the pin and Tyler Furnas won for the longest drive.

One of our board members, Bill Parker, is back home after surgery and Pat Vaughn, our president, is back from his vacation, so things are getting back to normal.

I’ll see you at the golf course.