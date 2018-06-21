Sen. Thompson attends western states leadership conference on budget issues

State Sen. Roger Thompson was one of a select group of legislative leaders invited to attend a recent meeting on budget issues facing states in the western United States. Thompson, who currently chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Finance, will head the full Appropriations Committee for the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions.

The meeting was held by the National Conference of State Legislatures, a nonpartisan organization providing information, support and other resources to legislators and staff from across the country. The Western States Fiscal Leaders Meeting was held earlier this month in Seattle, Washington.

“The fiscal challenges Oklahoma has faced are not unique to this state, and certainly all are impacted by national and international economic changes,” said Thompson, R-Okemah. “Having the opportunity for legislators to come together to discuss those challenges and issues helps us find new approaches to move our state forward and be better prepared for future economic changes.”

Attendees were able to attend sessions on issues ranging from Supreme Court Updates on sports betting and remote sales tax collection to transportation funding, “stress testing” state budgets and the role of state legislators in international trade. Legislative leaders also heard from panels on federal tax reform and the impact on states as well as a state fiscal roundtable discussion.

“We’ve made great progress in addressing and reforming critical budgeting practices here in Oklahoma, but I am always interested in learning what other states are doing when faced with similar situations. I appreciate NCSL’s invitation to attend this leadership meeting,” Thompson said.