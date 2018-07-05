Funeral services for Aaron Gene Tilley, Sr. will be held Monday, July 2, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Tilley – Henneha Family Cemetery west of Okemah. A wake service will be held Sunday, 6:00 – 7:00 PM also at the funeral home chapel.

Aaron Gene Tilley was born December 22, 1967 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Lester and Betty Tilley. He passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 50.

Mr. Tilley was a resident of the Okemah area most all of his life. He had worked in the oilfields and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, painting and crafts and going to cookouts.

Survivors include his parents, Lester and Betty Tilley of Okemah; one son, Aaron Gene Tilley, Jr. of Okemah; two daughters, Sonja Tilley of Henryetta and Tasha Tilley of Okemah; three brothers, Winston Tilley and wife Angela of Okemah; Nathan Tilley of Lawton, Oklahoma and John Tilley of Okemah; one sister, Leslie Smith of Okemah and two grandchildren, Marlo Tilley of Henryetta and Israel Tilley of Okemah.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Bill Hobai.

