Funeral services for Bobby Gene Tilley will be held Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the United Pentecostal Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Welty Cemetery.

Bobby Gene Tilley was born February 16, 1934 in Welty, Oklahoma to James Tilley and Maggie (Wright) Tilley. He passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 84.

Mr. Tilley was a longtime resident of the Okemah area and current resident of Sapulpa, Oklahoma. He was a retired factory worker and had served his country with the United States Army. He had previously lived in California for 15 years and Germany for 2 years. Mr. Tilley was a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Okemah and the Okemah American Legion.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Tilley and Charles Tilley and one sister Lavonne.

Survivors include his two sons, Bobby “Randy” Tilley of Springdale, Arkansas and Darrell Gene Tilley and wife Lee of Sapulpa; one brother, Herbert Tilley and wife Wanda of Sapulpa and one sister, Ruby Stevenson and husband Jim of Tulsa.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.