Funeral services for Crystal Renee Hill will be held Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Greenleaf Indian Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Hill Family cemetery near Bearden.

Crystal Renee Hill was born January 22, 1977 in Garland, Texas to Stoney Hill and Ruby (Spencer) Hill. She passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma at the age of 41.

Crystal was a resident of Okmulgee for the past four years and enjoyed listening to music.

She is survived by her parents, Stoney and Ruby Hill of Okemah; three brothers, Richard Cotton of Seminole, Oklahoma, Jerome Hill of Oklahoma City and Norman Hill of Konawa, Oklahoma and three sisters, Allison Hill of Okemah, Tonie Hill of Muskogee and Kimberly Hill of Enid.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Dakota, Billy, Toby and Adam Hill, Daniel Spencer and Edwin Deere.

Honorary bearers include Darryl Deere, Nicolai Cotton, Caleb Deere, Antonio Garcia, E.J. Birdcreek and Chris Fixico.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Jeff Phillips.

