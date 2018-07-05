Former Okemah resident in critical condition after near-drowning incident in Latimer County

A former resident of Okemah was life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital after nearly drowning in a creek in Robber’s Cave State Park, about five miles west of Wilburton in Latimer County, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP identified the victim as 44-year-old Jared Wilson, formerly of Okemah, who now lives in Okmulgee.

The incident was investigated by OHP Trooper Ryan Williams, with assistance from Trooper Tim Baker.

Williams reported that civilians had driven up to a scene at Deep Ford Creek where they noticed a male individual in the water who appeared to be struggling. They summoned a lifeguard from a nearby pool and with their help began trying to pull the man to shore.

At that point, the report said the subject became combative, “causing the life guard and civilians to struggle.” Two deputies then arrived on scene and jumped in the water to assist in getting the victim to shore.

EMS arrived on scene and transport Wilson to the hospital where he was flown by helicopter to St. John’s in Tulsa, listed in critical condition at the time of the OHP Trooper’s report.

No information on the cause of the incident was reported.