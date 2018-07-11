Campgrounds filling up, hotels full as WoodyFest brings thousands into Okemah

The 2018 WoodyFest, marking the 21st year for the event, is filling up vacancies at both the WoodyFest camp grounds and the Okemah Days Inn.

According to Days Inn management, the hotel is completely booked after Wednesday, with every room full in anticipation of the festival. Headliners include Jason Mraz, John Fullbright and the Turnpike Troubadours.

The campgrounds, set aside for the festival, are quickly filling up, as well.

*Pick up the Thursday edition of the Okemah News Leader for more information.