Photo gallery: A few Friday images of WoodyFest 2018 – Joel Rafael, Ellis Paul

***Make sure to pick up the coming Thursday’s edition of the Okemah News Leader for full coverage of the 21st annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, known primarily as WoodyFest. In the interim, enjoy a few photos from Friday. Saturday photos will be released Sunday.***

Joel Rafael took to the Pastures of Plenty stage for the 21st consecutive year — playing every year since the inception of WoodyFest in 1998. He opened for headliner Jason Mraz Friday, while iconic singer/songwriter, Ellis Paul, opened up for Rafael.

Click the thumbnails to enlarge. More photos coming soon.

***Don’t forget to get the Thursday, July 19 edition of the Okemah News Leader for the final wrap-up of the 2018 WoodyFest.***