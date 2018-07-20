Successful blood drive helps save lives; Another drive to be held in Paden Saturday

Okemah’s Citizens State Bank held a successful blood drive Tuesday, partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) to help patients in local hospitals that need blood.

Donors received a limited edition “Let the Adventure Begin” t-shirt and a voucher to the Science Museum Oklahoma for free entry for one adult and one child. The museum — in Oklahoma City — was recently recognized by USA Today as being a “must-see museum exhibit for summer 2018,” according to an OBI press release.

“Oklahoma is proud to team up with the Science Museum Oklahoma,” the release said. “Science Museum Oklahoma offers hundreds of hands-on exhibits, daily live chemistry and physics shows, art galleries, the chance to explore the stars in the Kirkpatrick Planetarium and much more in the museum’s 350,000 square feet.”

Linda Maisch, vice president of community engagement at the museum, said, “The summer months are not only a critical time for blood donation, but also a wonderful time to explore the wonders of science at SMO. We look forward to welcoming OBI donors from around the state and region.”

If you were not able to make the Okemah event Tuesday, the OBI will set up again for the same drive and offers Saturday, July 21 at Kristimari’s Dream “Pennies For A Cure,” located at 10th and Elm in Paden, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Donors also receive free health screenings, and if they opt out of taking a t-shirt, OBI will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.

OBI is a non-profit blood center. OBI donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

According to the organization, about 1200 volunteer blood donors are needed each day to maintain the supply.

By Josh Allen, ONL Staff Reporter