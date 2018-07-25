Graveside services for Pauline Kever will be held Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the Highland Cemetery.

Pauline Kever was born October 22, 1919 in Mountainburg, Arkansas to Rufus and Sara Vaught. She passed away Friday, July 20, 2018 at her home in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 98.

Mrs. Kever was a resident of Shawnee, Oklahoma for the past 25 years. She was a Tinker Civil Service retiree having worked as a jet engine mechanic and enjoyed writing, dancing and singing. She and D L Kever were married October 23, 1938 and she was also a member of the Living Love Christian Center of Shawnee.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sons, Levoy, Allen and Larry Kever; 7 brothers and one sister.

Survivors include three sons, Randy Kever and wife Jackie of Luther, Oklahoma, John “Butch” Kever and wife Renda of Shawnee and David Kever and wife Linda of Edmond; three daughters, Sue McKee of Shawnee, Sherry Wood and husband Dan of Gore, Oklahoma and Shellie Wiegert of Harrah, Oklahoma and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Mark Guinn.

Online condolences may be made at www.Parks BrothersFuneralHome.com.