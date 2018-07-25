Warren Bernard Stine, the youngest child of Ed and Fannie Stine, was born July 10, 1920 and died in Tucson, Ariz. on July 16, 2018. This prominent family settled in 1902 pre-statehood in Okfuskee County.

Bill graduated and played on the Okemah Class “C” State Championship Basketball Team in 1939. During WWII, Bill joined the Army Air Corps and was stationed in California. Post-war, he remained a Californian. He led as a crew chief for Slick Airways and later continued his successful career working for McDonnell Douglas and Lytton Industries. In Canoga Park, Bill met, married and made his home.

Retiring to Tucson, he and his wife golfed, traveled and enjoyed friendships; two of his closest were with Lee Brandsma and Jay Edwards. Bill was a kind, fun-loving man, loyal friend and accomplished golfer who scored better than his own age numerous times.

Bill was preceded in death by his siblings and a special great-nephew, Jeff Burkes. He is survived by nephews Gerald and Dennis Stine, niece Carolyn Burkes, great nephews Jarett and Justin Stine, great nieces Pamela Burkes-Smith and Paula Burkes, great-great nephew Hank Burkes and Jeff’s wife, Suzy Burkes. Services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 30 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N 1st Ave in Oro Valley, Ariz.

Bill will be interred in the Stine plot in Okemah’s Highland Cemetery next to his beloved wife, Barbara Dobson Stine, who died in 2011.