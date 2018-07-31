Funeral services for Marcy Lynn Scott will be held Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Salt Creek Indian Baptist Church of Wetumka, Okla. Interment will follow at the Salt Creek Cemetery also in Wetumka. A wake service will be held Wednesday, August 1st at 7:30 PM at the Salt Creek Indian Baptist Church.

Marcy Lynn Scott was born January 31, 1963 in Fort Smith, Ark. to Harold Lasiter Sr. and Katheryn (Turner) Lasiter. She passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018 in Holdenville, Okla. at the age of 55.

Marcy was a resident of Wewoka, Okla. She attended Arkoma Public School and later received her associate’s degree from Seminole State College and bachelor’s degree in fine arts from East Central University. Marcy was a very talented artist and an award-winning photographer. She was a loving mother who enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Marcy and Alan Scott were married August 2, 1996 in Wewoka. She was also a member of the Salt Creek Indian Baptist Church of Wetumka.

She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Lasiter Sr.; one brother, Harold “Butch” Lasiter Jr., her father and mother in law, Mose and Elouise Scott and brother in law, George “Sonny” Scott.

Survivors include her husband Alan Scott of Wewoka; her mother, Katheryn Lasiter of Choctaw, Okla.; three sons, Johnson Scott of Dale, Okla., Zack Scott of Wewoka and Ty Scott of Wewoka; four daughters, Lisa Coy of Choctaw, Andrea Scott and Nathan Turtle of Dale, Jennifer Yates and Rusty McCaslin of Okemah and Kasi Clark of Okmulgee; one brother, Jack Lasiter of Choctaw, two sisters, Linda Woyneve Cassidy of Choctaw and Cathy Thompson and husband Charlie of Shawnee; three brothers in law, Curtis Scott of Oklahoma City, Mark Scott of Oklahoma City and Elliott Scott and wife Michelle of Mustang; three sisters in law, Gwen Espinosa and husband Sesar of Oklahoma City, Julie Sharp and husband Dug of Okemah and Rose Harjo and husband Adam of Glenpool; 10 grandchildren, Cedric Scott, Tabitha Scott, Trinity, Sierra and Eric Streeter Jr., Elyjah Turtle, Mackenzee Coy, Dakota Yates, Memphis McCaslin and Race McCaslin; nieces and nephews, Leah Johnson, Ryan Baack, Catelyn Baack, Sarah Cassidy and husband David Schwartz, Rachael Cassidy, Samuel Cassidy and Katrina Brown, Tonya Walker, Thomas Walker, Cer Scott, Matt Scott, Victoria Scott, Kyle Bell, Kelly Johnson, Brandon Bell, Johnathon Sharp, Elan Scott and Lija Scott. She is also survived by her two very special dogs, Chibs and Juice (her buddies).

Serving as active pallbearers will be Dug Sharp, Elliott Scott, Mark Scott, Rusty McCaslin, Ron Barnett and Charlie Thompson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Sidney Lee and Rev. Steve Holahta.

Online condolences may be made at www.Parks BrothersFuneralHome.com.