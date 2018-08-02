Two flown to Tulsa hospital, others injured in two-car accident near Castle

By Josh Allen, ONL Staff Writer

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car accident Friday (July 27) afternoon that required two of the injured be flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition and three others transported by ambulance with less severe injuries.

According to a report by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Iker, the accident happened just after 1 p.m. on SH 48, approximately three miles north of Castle.

Iker’s report said a southbound 2016 Dodge Ram, driven by Wanda Walker, 62, of Shidler, crossed over the center line where it struck a northbound 2005 Chevrolet, driven by Quenten Grieve, 36, of Bristow.

There were two passengers in each vehicle, all listed as juveniles with names withheld.

The passengers in Walker’s vehicle, two females aged 14 and 12, were both transported to Utica Park Emergency Room in Bristow where they were treated and released with minor injuries, while Walker was listed to be in critical condition and flown by Air-Evac to St. Francis in Tulsa.

The other driver, Grieve, refused medical treatment at the scene, but had two 12-year-old passengers who were both injured — one requiring Air-Evac transport to St. Francis and listed in critical condition with head and internal injuries, the other transported by Creek Nation EMS to Utica Park and listed in stable condition.

Iker’s report goes on to state that seat belts were worn by both drivers, but not either passenger in Walker’s vehicle and one passenger in Grieve’s. Only Walker’s airbags deployed after the collision.

Iker is a Trooper in the Hughes County detachment of Troop D. Assisting in the investigation was the Department of Transportation.