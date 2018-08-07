Funeral services for Don William McKinzie will be Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Welty Church of God. Interment will follow at the Welty Cemetery with full military honors.

Don William McKinzie was born on December 9, 1933 about one mile west of downtown Welty, Oklahoma to Ray William McKinzie and Marsha Ioma Curry McKinzie. Don passed away August 4, 2018 in Okemah, Oklahoma at 84 years of age.

Don attended Welty Elementary School through the eighth grade and graduated from Mason High School in 1952.

Don began working in highway construction until he was drafted in the US Army. Don served in the Army from July 1956 through May 1958. His training was in artillery. One of his duty assignments was South Korea. He returned to his career in highway construction for almost 40 years. He helped to complete parts of I-40.

The highway construction business involved his living in motels or his travel trailer for extended periods. The jobs were in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. He seldom made it back home, especially in the summers. During his breaks from work he would return to Welty to hunt and fish with his dad and nephews.

In the 1980’s Don worked for a company that did the dirt work and right of way plantings to finish up a new road or highway. That meant that most winters he would return to Welty where he lived with his mother, Marsha. He retired in 1995 to his farm in Welty. When not working his cattle and hay he cared for many, many dogs and cats.

Don became the superintendent of the Welty Cemetery Association and also became the community photographer and videographer. He frequented cattle sales and farm equipment sales.

Don had a very big heart. He loved kids and animals. The big event of his year was stocking up on candy for Halloween. We think his goal was to set a record for trick or treat visitors. He would video the entire event and loved seeing the reactions of the kids.

Don also was eager to help anyone in the community who needed help. Don had the unique quality of the kindest heart paired with the most stubborn will. He loved to talk. Many people in the community can testify to that fact. He and his sister, Norma, would talk almost every evening with Don doing most of the talking.

Don’s father, mother, and nephew James Deaton preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Norma McKinzie Deaton, nephews Bill and Rick, grandnephew, James Deaton, and great-grand nieces McKinzie and Gracie Deaton.

His family and friends will miss him very much. Instead of sending flowers, please consider donating to the Welty Cemetery Association.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Eric York.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.