Funeral services for Nathaniel Fixico will be held Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church near Okemah. Interment will follow at the Fixico Family Cemetery of Okemah. Wake services will be Monday at 8:00 PM also at the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church.

Nathaniel Kosopa Fixico was born August 31, 1995 in Ada, Oklahoma to Lloyd and Martha (Roberts) Fixico. He passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 22.

Nathaniel was a lifelong resident of Okemah. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, making people laugh and playing basketball and hanging out with friends and cousins. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Fixico; his brother, Jonathan Fixico; uncle, Rev. Richard Fixico Sr., maternal grandparents, Rev. Harley and Elizabeth Roberts and paternal grandparents, willie and Mattie Fixico.

Survivors include his precious baby girl, Peysen Fixico of Sapulpa; his mother of the home, Martha Fixico; three brothers, Jeff Fixico of Purcell, Matthew Fixico of Okemah and Mark Fixico of Okemah; three sisters, Rebecca Fixico of Henryetta, Polly Fixico of Okemah and Stephanie Fixico of Okemah and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Colby Raney, Tyler Killingsworth, Kevin Culberson, Isaiah Hicks, Dakota Hill and Elijah Fixico.

Honorary bearers include Chris Fixico, B.J. Fixico, Bucky Fixico, Kevin Fixico, Richard Fixico Jr., Jacob McNac, Billy Roberts, Marlon Roberts and Sonny Boy Cloud.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Jimmy Hicks.

