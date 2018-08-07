Ruby Fern Beasley, age 92 passed away on July 30, 2018. On January 15, 1926, Ruby was born to Lewis and Ora Gates in Ripley, Oklahoma. Ruby grew up in the Okfuskee area and on May 21, 1941 married Flay Edgar Beasley.

During 71 years of marriage they raised four children. Ruby spent most of her married life on a farm near Okfuskee. While raising four children, she managed finances and household duties. She also served many years as a beloved Sunday school teacher and secretary.

At various times, Ruby worked as a substitute teacher, cafeteria cook, and coordinator for the Okemah Senior Citizens. Ruby and Flay enjoyed several years of retirement in Branson, MO, where they made many new friends.

Ruby is preceded in death by her husband; Flay, brother; Leroy and parents; Lewis and Ora Gates.

Those left to cherish her memory include her four children Don Beasley & wife Jean of Checotah, OK, Rick Beasley and wife Theresa of Branson, MO, Debi Leete of Dallas TX, and Becky Mandelbaum & husband Ric of Goodyear, AZ; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and three sisters; Dorothy, Katheryn, and Betty; as well as two brothers; Jim and Clifford.